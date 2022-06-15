Letter: Concerns about proposed Napa roundabout art

Dear Katrina Gregory, Napa city’s recreation manager: I’m reluctant to give you the input you requested on the 4 sculptures the public arts steering committee is considering to adorn the multiple roundabouts near Highway 29 as you have apparently not taken to heart the feedback already received from many residents that a sculpture in any of those roundabouts will create a major distraction for drivers.

Each sculpture is monumental, complex and bold. Just what drivers don’t need when intently focusing on navigating this monumental, complex and bold traffic configuration.

To say nothing of the disservice to the art and it’s artist when viewers can’t give the piece the attention it merits. Would you hire a symphony orchestra to play Mozart in Grand Central Station?

If you must put art in the roundabout, why not something a la Andy Goldsworthy’s sculptural landscapes? Better yet, leave the public art out of this traffic configuration and place it somewhere — anywhere! — else.

Iris Barrie

Napa