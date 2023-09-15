The Winegrowers of Napa County express our support for the recent statement issued by the Napa County Farm Bureau. We share their concern regarding the increased prevalence of emotional appeals overshadowing evidence-based discourse in Napa County's public policy discussions on agriculture.

Since 1968, Napa County has upheld a robust agricultural economy guided by data-driven policies and a desire for adherence to a regulatory framework. Napa County’s General Plan (June 2013) emphasizes the following “Agricultural Preservation and Land Use Goals for Napa County”:

• Goal AG/LU-1: Preserve existing agricultural land uses and plan for agriculture and related activities as the primary land uses in Napa County.

• Goal AG/LU-3: Support the economic viability of agriculture, including grape growing, winemaking, other types of agriculture and supporting industries to ensure the preservation of agricultural lands.

• Goal AG/LU-6: Create a stable and predictable regulatory environment that encourages investment by the private sector and balances the rights of individuals with those of the community and the needs of the environment.

• From the General Plan (AG/LU10): “The “Right to Farm” is recognized throughout this Plan and is specifically called out in the County Code. “Right to Farm” provisions ensure that agriculture remains the primary land use in Napa County and is not threatened by potentially competing uses or neighbor complaints.

We are concerned that the current regulatory environment is neither "stable" nor "predictable" and the current regulatory uncertainty threatens the future of agriculture in Napa County. We've observed emotional and political appeals (without substantiated support) opposing both vineyard and winery projects. The opposition to agricultural uses is contrary to the General Plan's clear support for agriculture as the highest and best use of the land.

We encourage Napa County to recommit to an evidence-based, predictable regulatory process to establish a vineyard or winery. The existing regulations, which are amongst the most stringent environmental protections in the world, ensure that each project addresses water availability and quality, erosion, traffic, climate change and other potential impacts which may be relevant.

Agriculture, encompassing vineyards and wineries, stands as the backbone of Napa County. It is critical that our policy decisions are grounded in facts, not emotions.

Michelle Benvenuto

Executive Director, Winegrowers of Napa County