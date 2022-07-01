Letter: Concerns mount over ‘killer curve’

Hedgeside Avenue is a quaint country road on the east side of town, but with an ominous twist, a killer curve.

I call this our killer curve because dead wildlife can often be found there. In addition, some neighbors have lost their pets who were hit and killed at the blind curve on Hedgeside Avenue. When my family and I want to go for a walk we very cautiously proceed down the hill and around that blind curve while listening intently for any oncoming traffic. If a vehicle is heard we get off the road onto the very narrow shoulder that is there. I recently became even more concerned about this blind curve when I heard that this small country road of Hedgeside Avenue is being considered for a high density housing project. It’s estimated that an additional 1,250 vehicles will use Hedgeside Avenue if this project comes to fruition at this location.

This road has been in existence for over 100 years with the intention of very light traffic. There are actually two curves close together with one being a complete blind curve. As traffic has increased over the years it has become increasingly dangerous and the proof lies with the dead animals on the road and the near misses those of us who live close to or at the killer curve have experienced.

Our driveway sits just at the peak of the first curve before you get to the second more deadly blind curve so our line of sight is manageable. However, some of my neighbors have to back into the blind curve to leave their homes. As a reminder, when this road came into existence it was for a small community around Hedgeside, Estee and McKinley roads so traffic was not a concern back then.

This blind curve is clearly not safe, especially when you consider the potential major increase in traffic with many more vehicles, families and children coming together at that killer curve. I have concern for the children that would reside at the proposed high density housing project. They wouldn’t truly understand the dangers of the blind curve, but instead would probably perceive this curvy hill as the place to go to have fun! It’s a perfect place to gain speed to race your bike or skateboard down and around, right? What if kids opt to walk to school? They will have to navigate the killer curve. Clearly, this curve was not designed with high density dwelling in mind. I ask that this be an important consideration when choosing a site because it really could be a matter of life or death.

Jessica McDonald

Napa