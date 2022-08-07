Letter: Conference attendees should reevaluate their values

Jennifer Huffman’s well-researched article on the ultra conservative Napa Catholic conference cites Representative Mike Thompson’s opposition to its extremist positions on gender equality and women's reproductive care.
Ironically, the conference’s most prominent critic is himself a practicing Roman Catholic! His church includes a variety of viewpoints, like the society it serves. After all, one of the definitions of “catholic” is “comprehensive, inclusive,” as in, “I have a catholic taste in wine.” Nancy Pelosi’s archbishop also barred her from Holy Communion in his jurisdiction. Those who attended the Conference should take another look at the core humanitarian values of their church.
Paul Theiss
Vallejo