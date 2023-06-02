Stan Brody
In order to insure and protect its clients the compliance officer at every investment bank and brokerage is barred from trading in individual stocks. Why then is it legal for members of congress, charged with setting the laws and regulations of the investment community, not held to the same high standards of impartiality?
Stan Brody
Calistoga
