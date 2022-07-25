Letter: Conservatism is not totalitarianism

In a recent letter-to-the-editor, John Stallcup pondered the question, “What would Barry Goldwater say?” Barry Goldwater, aka Mr. Conservative, had quite a lot to say during his time in public life. He is known for his brief, succinct sayings. With Goldwater, it wasn’t necessary to guess what was on his mind.

It is clear that Barry Goldwater was in favor of people making their own decisions rather than allowing the government to make decisions for them. In this regard, Barry Goldwater would consider today’s “conservatives” to be out of sync with his own conservative views. If he could speak to today’s conservatives, Goldwater would tell them he does not approve of their views.

In answer to John Stallcup’s question, Goldwater would probably modify one his well-known lines. He could say, “A government big enough to take away one of your rights, is big enough to take away all of your rights.” People who self-identify as conservatives today, show a troubling willingness to embrace policies that control or restrict individual choices while falsely claiming to be in favor of individual liberty and freedom.

It is a trend Goldwater would not support. This increasing tilt toward totalitarian tendencies is not the conservatism of Barry Goldwater; in fact, it is not conservatism at all.

Richard Cannon

Napa