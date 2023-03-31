Results of a recent parking survey are being used to support the need for paid parking in downtown Napa. About 35% of respondents needed more than five minutes to find parking. The majority of respondents, then, found parking quickly.

Using the results of the study to support paid parking does not make sense. Residents and workers are reminded that parking garages are available downtown. However, a March 17 story in the Register states that the Second Street garage might be taken down if the adjacent government building is torn down. Parking will become more limited. When making decisions about parking, please consider the full results of the parking survey and long-term availability of garage parking.