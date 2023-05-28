We created a website on old-time baseball in northern and central California with the domain name of goodoldsandlotdays.com . The website features some 1,600 pictures of non-pro and semi-pro teams among extensive memorabilia from the late 1880s through late 1980s.

If you have any pictures or other appropriate material you would like to contribute we would truly appreciate receiving. All contributors are listed on the website. Please contact John Ward at (650) 342-0683 or email to johnward.associates@gmail.com if you have any questions.