On behalf of the entire board of Cope Family Center, I want to thank Michele Grupe for her dedicated leadership as she prepares to step away from the organization after 19 years of service. I have had the privilege of working with Michele since 2014 and have been a board member for the past six years working with Michele since she began her role as executive director. Michele has been an asset beyond all expectations for Cope and the community at large.

Michele's thoughtful leadership has allowed us to plan for a smooth transition and work toward her successor. The planning for this transition has been in process for many years, with a focus on retention and promotion of our professional and dedicated staff, as well as improving the diversity, equity and inclusion policies and practices of the agency. In that time, the leadership team and board have made substantial progress toward promoting internal candidates; diversifying our leadership team and board composition; and establishing a culture of distributed leadership that provides for all staff’s professional development and a role in managing resources across the organization. As it always has, the organization maintains healthy reserves and strong financial standing to implement its work.

As board chair, I am leading a Search/Transition Committee to identify the seventh leader in the organization’s 51-year history. Most recently, Michele has led the staff and board in a planning process that will guide Cope’s next three years of service to the community. With a solid multi-year strategic plan based on community needs, sustainable funding and a strong, committed team, the board, new executive director and staff will have a solid roadmap to guide this transition, as well as the foundational work that they do on a daily basis to strengthen families and reduce the child maltreatment in Napa County.

The programs and services offered are based on what families and children need, are well utilized, and are offered by a loyal, professional team in collaboration with partner agencies. Cope will continue to offer the same exemplary service to Napa Valley’s children and families in this next phase of leadership.

Kathy Glass

Napa