Letter: Corporations should withdraw operations in Russia

As many may recall, by the mid-1970s, up to 350 U.S. corporations were investing in apartheid South Africa, controlled by the Afrikaner-led white minority government.

These corporations were taking advantage of slave labor, strengthening the economy, and supporting a police state to control the majority non-white population.

The banks were even more important to maintaining rule, as some of the largest American financial institutions directly loaned the government millions to literally fuel and arm the government.

U.S. economic sanctions were finally imposed when Congress overrode President Reagan’s veto of the sanctions bill in October 1986.

This country, the EU, and the overwhelming majority of U.N. countries have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the U.S. has led efforts to enact serious economic and financial sanctions to halt the invasion and murder of Ukrainians and severely disable the authoritarian Russian economy.

All U.S. corporations should immediately withdraw investments and operations in Russia. Many companies have moved swiftly by issuing statements, but many have not acted at all.

Many large corporations, including Citigroup (which last year joined Bank of America in a bond deal to fund Russian coal), and many large U.S. recognized companies continue to have significant investments and operations in Russia and need to get out.

Below is the most recent information about how corporations have responded to the call to recognize economic sanctions against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. https://som.yale.edu/story/2022/over-200-companies-have-withdrawn-russia-some-remain

Please call on all U.S. companies to totally withdraw all investments and cease operations in the Putin-led state of Russia and halt the invasion of Ukraine.

John Harrington

Napa