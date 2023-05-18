I am responding to Jay Gardner’s letter on May 2 regarding the Vine transit system. While we appreciate Mr. Gardner’s interest, we owe it to your readers and prospective transit riders to provide clarity and correct some of the assertions in Mr. Gardner’s letter.

Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s (NVTA) Vine Transit served 1.1 million trips annually before the pandemic, provided food and goods delivery services during the pandemic, and evacuated and served members of our community who were forced to leave their homes in the 2020 Glass Fire. The Vine continues to provide quality public transit service today.

Mr. Gardner asserts that the Vine Transit system is “paying for this with borrowed money.” NVTA does not borrow funds for transit operations, and public transit funds can’t be used for other purposes. A portion of the funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration and a larger amount comes from the Transportation Development Act (TDA) - a statewide ¼ cent sales tax, of which NVTA receives revenues generated in Napa County. Mr. Gardner also noted that NVTA spends $16 million a year on transit; in actuality, NVTA’s FY 2022-23 transit budget is $11.8 million.

Buses are much more efficient and cost-effective to operate than Uber and Lyft (ride-hailing services), which is how Mr. Gardner proposes NVTA provides service. This idea won’t work for many reasons. NVTA’s primary concern is equity.

Equity requires that we provide services to all members of our community based on need; both financial and physical need. A shared car service would put an impossible financial burden on the agency and result in curtailing services to our riders, many of whom are low-income workers and residents.

NVTA would be required to pay the delta between the local bus fare of $1.60 and a ride-hailing service costs (around $15-$20) depleting the agency of resources that are needed to provide a broad set of services for all members of our community.

Public transportation is essential to community members, workers and visitors who don’t or cannot drive a car. Ride-hailing services are limited for elderly and community members who are disabled. Ride-hailing services are not required by law to provide wheelchair lifts, and their drivers are not trained to help the most vulnerable members of our community get from their front door and in and out of vehicles.

Some demographics are not comfortable being in a car with a stranger alone. There are studies indicating middle-aged and older women are not likely to take an Uber or Lyft even with a companion, and younger women are not likely to use ride-hailing services by themselves. Women make up 52% of Vine riders. Finally, minors are not permitted by Uber and Lyft to use their services without being accompanied by an adult. Minor-aged students make up 10% of Vine riders.

Replacing transit with ride-hailing services would also add to traffic congestion. Typically on weekdays, the Vine transports roughly 1,500 riders traveling about 13,000 miles in just 40 buses. To serve the entire Napa Valley, we would need to replace those 40 buses with over 1,000 passenger vehicles all emitting harmful emissions. NVTA is replacing all of its diesel buses with zero emission buses. Our current fleet includes eight electric buses, and 14 more electric buses are on the way. The entire diesel-fueled fleet will be zero emission by 2030 — well before all gas-powered passenger vehicles are eliminated from our roadways.

The Vine offers on-demand ride-hailing services with the RidetheVine App in American Canyon, Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville. This allows riders to request a ride using the app or by calling the dispatch line. Since the pandemic, that service was introduced in the outer areas around the City of Napa where transit demand is relatively low. This service brings riders from those areas to local, regional or express bus service.

From an April 2023 poll conducted by EMC Research for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, nearly 80% of those polled find that high-quality, reliable public transit in the Bay Area benefits everyone – even the people who don’t ride it. Transit not only provides critical mobility for riders, it serves everyone by reducing congestion and harmful emissions.

If the Vine is to provide more frequent, direct, and convenient transit service, it needs champions to advocate for new sources of operating funds. Public transit in California has not received new funding since 1971 when the Transportation Development Act was passed.

Public transit is important and valuable to the community; replacing buses with personal vehicles is the wrong message to send to the community and our children.

Even if you don’t take a Vine bus, surely we can agree that providing public transit service enhances the quality of life in Napa Valley.

Kate Miller

Executive Director

Napa Valley Transportation Authority