Letter: Cottrell for community

I recall seeing signs during a past election cycle that said "Community Matters" and it struck me then, and now, how important that simple phrase is.

Engagement and leadership is important at all levels of governance and for the upcoming election of District 3 supervisor, I am choosing to support Anne Cottrell for the job because I believe she is the best candidate.

Anne has been committed to our county community for the past seven years on the Napa County Planning Commission. That experience is important to note for it gives her the advantage of knowing the community and issues facing District 3.

Anne's ability to listen and hear the concerns of many has been admirable to say the least. I have also witnessed her ability to ask the hard questions and to seek answers when she may not have them. Anne will be able to serve our community with honesty, integrity and transparency. She has done the work and continues to do the work to ensure that our community does matter.

To be a part of a community, individuals need to care about what we have in common. One needs to care and respect those who agree and disagree with you. I believe Anne to be the person who can embody these beliefs and represent us.

Join me in casting your vote for Anne Cottrell, our community is deserving of her leadership and your vote matters.

Lisa Pelosi

St. Helena