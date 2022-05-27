Letter: Cottrell has county-wide, tangible experience

Even though we only recently moved away from Yountville, our hearts remain there, and our concerns about the future of the town and the Napa Valley have not waned. Specifically, regarding the District 3 supervisor's race, I am disappointed that truth in advertising laws do not cover campaign slogans. It is, therefore, up to the voters to determine the difference between words and action. Retiring District 3 supervisor Diane Dillon has endorsed Anne Cottrell to take her seat.

A native of Napa Valley, Anne is an attorney specializing in land use and resources management. She is currently completing her seventh year on the Napa County Planning Commission. With an undergraduate degree in environmental studies and a law degree from Berkeley, Anne's legal career has concentrated on land use and resources management. This is not talk, this is action.

And, her experience has always been county-wide, rather than limited to 18 years of public service in the smallest municipality in the valley. People who know her well, use these phrases to describe her: "A woman of depth and commitment to her values." "I appreciate her clear thinking and graceful demeanor." And, "She is truly a collaborator who respectfully listens."

I'm sure as a mother of three sons, that is a honed skill. It's also important to note that Anne is a life-long Democrat, having never seen the need to conveniently switch political parties. Along with her professional work, she has served on several nonprofit boards, including board chair for the Napa County Land Trust.

Since I am unable to personally vote in the supervisor's race, the best I can do is to express my strong support for Anne Cottrell, clearly the most qualified candidate, and one whose words have been realized into action.

Devon Avery

Former Yountville resident