“Making hard decisions is a hard job,” said a career educator Wednesday night at midnight as we walked to our cars after a seven hour meeting at the Napa County Board of Education that ended in a deflating punt to next week. I sincerely hope that next Tuesday the board will indeed make the hard decision and vote a final, “no.” During six hours of public comment, I was riveted by the testimony and appalled by the math. The finances simply do not add up in favor of opening a new school. I urge the Napa County Office of Education Board to vote no again on the Mayacamas County Charter petition.

Even if the finances made sense, which they do not. Even if the program differed meaningfully from other school options in the county, which it does not. Even if I believed this school sounded like a perfect fit for my kid and my neighbor’s kid… Even if all of these were true, I would still hope that you would vote no. Because you are stewards of our taxpayer money meant to benefit all the students of the county, which this charter cannot serve.

As an advocate for integrated public schools, I once thought the independent charter school model was the best of both worlds - private options for the general public. So I sent my kids to Stone Bridge. But when I chaired the diversity committee during a charter renewal process, I learned how intractably exclusive independent charter schools are.

Hidden, “volunteer” labor is required by families and teachers year after year to keep the school going. It is exhausting at best and impossible and alienating at worst. As a result, no matter what their charter says or their founders claim, when families must volunteer, donate, fundraise, drive; when families must not need aftercare, interpreters, a wheelchair, special ed, language learning services, school lunch, then the school is not a choice for them.

When a public school is not an option because of these factors, it’s not equitable. When a public school is not equitable because of access, it is not a public school. It is a private school funded with taxpayer dollars. The NCOE Board's role is fiscal oversight of the school districts in the county, including NVUSD. This means the board must make their decision based on the math.

I have four kids who attended middle school in Napa. Three are now grown. My fourth is now at Shearer in the 6th grade. I can tell you, this is a really good time to be enrolling a kid in middle school in Napa. We have options, we have innovation, we have a fiscally responsible administration. Our middle schools are serving our kids nourishing, locally sourced food! This is real, hard-won change involving advocates from the parent community. We can and do have a voice in our schools.

Have you visited the new middle school campuses? The newly expanded Shearer middle school offers the Shearer school community, many of whom walk to school, a small middle school option in the neighborhood. There is aftercare and a playground for recess! My daughter has strings, art, science. Social emotional well-being is embedded in the curriculum - she has already been sharing mental health tips she has learned. She will be running cross-country at Silverado Middle where she and classmates were individually welcomed by the new, dynamic principal. As a member of the Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Committee and Shearer’s Site Council I know the new middle schools: Shearer, Browns Valley, Unidos, were thoughtfully developed but still unknown to the wider community. Let’s support and amplify the important work happening on campuses across Napa County. Mayacamas would directly impact the Shearer school community and undermine the work that is well underway providing accessible options and innovation to our kids.

Please make sure your vote represents, not the unrealistic wishes of a few impassioned parents but the unspoken needs of the many, the diverse, the kids of our future.

Hannah Henry

Napa