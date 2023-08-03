As a citizen of Napa I strongly urge the Board of Supervisors to adopt a strong ordinance that will eliminate the blight of disposable foodware in Napa County.

We are in a climate emergency and the Board should take steps commensurate with that emergency. Disposable foodware, especially plastic, creates the greenhouse gases producing the climate change we are all now trying to live with. It creates litter, pollutes our waterways, harms land and sea wildlife and degrades what little remains of our natural environment.

Napa Climate NOW!’s Reusable Foodware and Waste Reduction Ordinance will have little fiscal impact on the County. This ordinance incorporates best practices from ordinances in effect in other communities. In 2022 Napa Climate NOW!’s public survey done in 2022 showed wide public support for ALL components of the Reusable Foodware and Waste Reduction Ordinance.

It is endorsed by the following local organizations: League of Women Voters, Napa Valley CanDo, Napa County Bicycle Coalition, Sierra Club Napa Group; Schools for Climate Action, Sustainable St. Helena, Napa Recycling and Waste Services, Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling.

View the draft ordinance here: https://napa.350bayarea.org/disposable-foodware-reduction-ordinance

Please contact your county supervisor and urge them to act on this!

Ree Whitford

Napa