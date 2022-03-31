Letter: County needs better transportation options

Napa County likes to look at pieces of problems, seldom a problem as a whole. It was nice to see in the Register an article on forming a study group for senior citizens. Being 85-years-old, I appreciate that. But the problem is not just seniors. We need a transportation system for all citizens. We need to get children to schools, parks, shopping and their friends' homes. Homemakers also need to get to shops and medical offices. Workers need to get to their jobs and agricultural workers to their farms.

Why is it that no one hears anything about one of the county's major problems — transportation. Does our leadership not notice that our city's streets are clogged with cars that have one person in them? Have they not been on Highway 29 and the Silverado Trail to see bumper-to-bumper traffic at six in the morning and three in the afternoon? The humor of watching someone at McDonald's, in their cars for 20 minutes idling their engines, burning that $6-a-gallon gasoline, so they can buy a cheap hamburger. Why is transportation not a major concern in this county? Why is it that we don't have consultants working on a 100-year master plan for it? I think the problem is that Americans are terrified by the thought of not having their automobile pacifiers.