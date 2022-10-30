Letter: County non-leadership

For many years, I have watched the County of Napa leadership — Board of Supervisors and staff operate contrary to the interests of working families in this valley that depend on the wine and hospitality business. The County of Napa has taken the position that vineyards and wineries and hotels are “the bad guys” contrary to the interests of its citizens — despite the fact that nearly 70 percent of the jobs that put food on the table in our county come from our unique position in the wine and hospitality world. These are the working families in the vineyards, the wineries, the hospitality industry and all the businesses that service our cars, sell us groceries, serve us in local restaurants, prepare our tax returns, and sell us the things our kids need for school.

How did this happen? It is simple. A very small and vocal minority that has the time and motivation to show up for the Board of Supervisors meetings during the daytime when working families are working, have convinced a critical mass of the Board of Supervisors, the County Planning Commission, and county staff that these vocal minorities are “the voice” of Napa County citizens.

This could not be further from the truth. I believe county leadership has moved in a direction that is contrary to the interests of the families that are the economic engine of this community. County leadership and staff have taken on a position of hostility to the very industry that is its “golden goose.” County leadership has limited what wineries can do to drive their business, making it exceedingly difficult for the next generation of wine families and new entrants to actually make and sell wine, and has opposed any expansion of the critical hospitality that delivers buyers to the doorsteps of our wineries to buy our wine and ultimately funds our families.

County leadership has done this because they believe that the mostly retired, well-heeled Not-In-My-Backyard (NIMBYs) anti-winery, anti-vineyard, anti-hospitality people, and a new cadre of “anti” people under the banner of “sustainability” are the very vocal minority that show up for Board of Supervisor and Planning Commission meetings.

The county's decision to work during the day when the bulk of the county's citizenry is working, means that the bulk of the county's citizenry does not have a voice at the table. County leadership needs to step up and realize that it represents the valley's working families instead of the entrenched NIMBY's and anti-winery, anti-vineyard, and anti-hospitality crowd.

For those of you that depend on the wine and hospitality business it is time to tell your supervisors via email or by taking time off from work to voice your opinion about the misguided approach our county leadership is taking to hamper the livelihood of your family.

Joe Fischer

Napa