I write with a concern. I am concerned about the county wide charter school that the county school board has not come back with the decision to deny.

With facts presented they still will not make a decision. It is a reason for concern. In 1999 a charter school threat appeared before the county threatening a closure of a small school district in northern Napa county. Barbara Nemko played a key role.

Although it took some work, Nemko closed the gap of the parties and a resolution was reached. But now in this case the county wide charter is supported by some board members along with Nemko. While some board members recognize facts versus feelings, others are confusing the two.

I feel for those parents of students along with the students. They should not be pawns in a game. What is wrong with you people? Do the right thing! Deny the charter, so this community can focus on things that make our county stronger.

The board is fracturing Napa County. Stop it. Stop the bleeding. Deny the charter. The silent majority is what you need to be thinking about. The silent majority will come. They will speak volumes at the voting polls.

Bubba Clayton

American Canyon