Letter: Crawford for Napa County Sheriff

Jon Crawford and I worked together for many years at the Napa County Sheriff’s Office where I witnessed him consistently demonstrate honesty and compassion in everything he did.

Jon’s decisions and actions are driven by his innate desire to do what is morally, ethically and legally right. He is much more concerned with serving all persons in his community, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, rather than placating political players.

Jon is an approachable, accomplished and decisive leader.

Erik Erickson

Napa

