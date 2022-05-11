 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Crawford is the most qualified to be our next sheriff

  • 0

I worked with Jon Crawford at the Sheriff's Office for many, many years. I also worked with Oscar Ortiz during the same time. Jon knows about contracts, negotiations, budget, department needs and the overall functions of the department. I can't believe that John Robertson recommended Oscar Ortiz over Jon Crawford.

It just doesn't make sense.

Shame on John Robertson for putting the county and the department in this mess. The most qualified person to be our next elected sheriff is Jon Crawford, and I will be voting for him. Please do the same.

Jan Donovan

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News