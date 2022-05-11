Letter: Crawford is the most qualified to be our next sheriff

I worked with Jon Crawford at the Sheriff's Office for many, many years. I also worked with Oscar Ortiz during the same time. Jon knows about contracts, negotiations, budget, department needs and the overall functions of the department. I can't believe that John Robertson recommended Oscar Ortiz over Jon Crawford.
It just doesn't make sense.
Shame on John Robertson for putting the county and the department in this mess. The most qualified person to be our next elected sheriff is Jon Crawford, and I will be voting for him. Please do the same.
Jan Donovan
Napa