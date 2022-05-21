Letter: Crawford is trustworthy, has proven leadership prowess

It was a pleasure to hear Jon Crawford, candidate for Napa County Sheriff, speak at a community gathering at the home of a St. Helena resident. Jon grew up in Napa County, and has served this community for 27 years in his career in law enforcement. With his extensive experience of 22 years with Napa County Sheriff’s Department and as a former Napa County undersheriff; former president of the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association; member of Leadership Napa Valley; and member of the Rotary Club of Napa, he is well qualified to handle the job as Napa County Sheriff. He knows our concerns and we can trust Jon to keep Napa County safe. His overall demeanor of calm, quiet strength and compassion is comforting, giving the feeling he is someone we can trust to be capable and fair.