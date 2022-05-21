Letter: Crawford is trustworthy, has proven leadership prowess

It was a pleasure to hear Jon Crawford, candidate for Napa County Sheriff, speak at a community gathering at the home of a St. Helena resident. Jon grew up in Napa County, and has served this community for 27 years in his career in law enforcement. With his extensive experience of 22 years with Napa County Sheriff’s Department and as a former Napa County undersheriff; former president of the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association; member of Leadership Napa Valley; and member of the Rotary Club of Napa, he is well qualified to handle the job as Napa County Sheriff. He knows our concerns and we can trust Jon to keep Napa County safe. His overall demeanor of calm, quiet strength and compassion is comforting, giving the feeling he is someone we can trust to be capable and fair.
Jon is a trusted leader, endorsed by his colleagues: Allison Haley, District Attorney; Chris Hartley, St. Helena Police Chief; and Mitch Celaya, Calistoga Police Chief. They have found him trustworthy, a sound decision-maker, with proven ability to lead with integrity, and dedicated to service in his community. With such high praise from his cohorts, it encourages the public to anticipate this same degree of service as Napa County Sheriff.
Please vote for Jon Crawford, a well-qualified candidate, for Napa County Sheriff.
Ester Akersloot
St. Helena