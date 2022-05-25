 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Crawford misrepresents himself as our undersheriff on ballot

When I read over my ballot for the upcoming June 7, 2022 election, I was surprised to see Jon Crawford describe himself as "undersheriff," in his campaign to be elected sheriff-coroner of Napa County. It is my understanding that Mr. Crawford left his position as undersheriff many months ago (surely well before these ballots went to print), and he cheerfully accepted $500,000 of taxpayers' money to do so. If this is true, why is he now misrepresenting to the voters that he currently holds an office that he no longer holds? Shouldn't the chief law enforcement officer of our county have greater integrity than to attempt to pad his resume in this manner?

Robin Stewart

Napa

