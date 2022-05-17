Letter: Crawford’s experience with fire service sets him apart

Jon Crawford is the best choice for Napa County Sheriff. Here’s why. In times of crisis, his quiet competence brings calm to chaos. His experienced leadership and commanding presence leave no doubt that timely, reasoned decisions will be made when time is of the essence – when delays in difficult decisions can literally mean the difference between life and death.

As a 32-year fire service veteran, I have worked alongside some of the best and brightest leaders in California’s major emergency response system. Jon is among them. His talents were tapped when he was called upon to be one of the Unified Incident Commanders for the 2020 Glass fire. Jon spent long hours at the Incident Command Post making sure Napa County was prioritized when state-wide competition for resources was fierce. As a lifelong Napa County resident, he brought local knowledge to the table that helped save lives during the fires that plagued our county and beyond.

When the large, complex disasters happen again – and they will – Jon’s experienced leadership will serve Napa County and its residents well.

Jon is an honorable man who will lead with integrity. Please join me in voting for Jon Crawford for Napa County Sheriff. Experience matters.

Janet Upton

Retired CALFIRE chief officer