Letter: Crawford the best choice

This June, there is a very important election for Napa County Sheriff, which will greatly impact quality of life in the Napa Valley. I am supporting Jon Crawford for Sheriff because he is the most qualified candidate for the position and Experience Matters! I grew up in Napa County, attended school up valley and had the privilege of working for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for 21 of my nearly 28 years in law enforcement. The last six years of my career were in Administration where I worked closely with Jon Crawford. The last few years of my career I worked as a Captain and reported directly to Jon as he was the Undersheriff. He displayed constant confidence as a leader, and lead with integrity and ethics as a cornerstone. His breadth of experience and leadership navigated the department through many challenging budget decisions, legal quandaries, personnel matters, office morale, department accountability, mass disasters and efficiency in daily operations.

We are all experiencing an amazing time in our country, where constant examples pop up demonstrating we are all tired of dirty politics, cronyism, the regular emplacement of people into political leadership roles, not because of their abilities but, because of who they know, rules they’re willing to bend for political favors or other reasons. This is a time where all government officials need to be accountable for their actions, and we need to know that those same officials will hold their subordinates accountable. Beyond personal accountability, we need to be confident that our officials and in particular an elected Sheriff, has the capabilities, knowledge, ethics and moral attributes to shape and drive the daily operations of the office. Jon Crawford knows that every contact a citizen has with the Sheriff’s Office is important and has consequences not only for the citizen but the respect of the office as well. Jon cares and wants each employee to be proud of where they work and who they represent, and for the citizens to be confident in the law enforcement employees who work for them and protect their livelihood. Jon will be the Sheriff you can trust to lead with confidence and integrity through routine and trying times.

Political races often interest us with who or what groups support each candidate. Although particular groups or individuals interest us, their support is not always what is most relevant. For example, are you more interested in an agricultural group that supports a Sheriff candidate or that the law enforcement leaders in the county support that candidate? Both are important and agriculture is a vital aspect of our economy and one I love to enjoy and support. In this scenario I take notice of the law enforcement leaders in the county as they know what is required and expected in a law enforcement leadership role, and their weight is significant to me. Jon has the support of Chiefs of Police and the District Attorney in Napa County, as they know ethics, confidence and leadership to be all to important in Napa County. Please join me in supporting Jon Crawford for Sheriff!

Chris Carlisle

Captain, Napa County Sheriff’s Office (Ret.)