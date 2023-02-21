Black History Month recognizes the accomplishments and struggles of African Americans from enslavement to the present day. That includes learning about the contributions of our ancestors as well as contemporary leaders and artists.

As an art teacher, Pam Imbach chose to introduce her students to the work of Kimmy Cantrell, an African American artist who works in clay. Through the lesson, students learned about what motivates Mr. Cantrell to create as well as his background. Because of their exposure to this talented artist, they were inspired to create their own masks. Art is all about self-expression.

It was quite inappropriate to criticize this lesson. We don't know what other Black History Month activities took place in the school. We should applaud this teacher for trying to inspire creativity among her students by exposing them to Mr. Cantrell's work. If one child felt encouraged to pursue art because of this lesson, then the purpose of Black History Month was realized.

Linda Courtney Henderson

Napa