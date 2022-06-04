 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Crosswalk upgrades needed

I depend on a motorized wheelchair to get through life.

I like to eat out, but traffic is a serious danger. I would be more inclined to navigate restaurant row in St. Helena if the city put in a blinking crosswalk, like the one that was in Bennett Valley years ago. This crosswalk was low profile, right in the street.

I do notice while driving that if the orange flags are visible on both sides of the street, I pay more attention than if the flags are just on one side. I suggest putting permanent big orange flags on both sides. These are way more threatening to drivers than ones too easily ignored.

Gregory Sprehn

Napa

