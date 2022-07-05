Letter: Danger, danger, danger

The lights are flashing red for the danger we are in. We almost lost our democracy on Jan. 6 and it is still teetering on the brink with the cult of Trump exerting its power.

Now our Supreme Court, with members seated by Trump who won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote, has gone rogue on us overturning a law that was settled precedent which strips a right from women and potentially endangers their life, has expanded gun rights even when we are faced with horrific mass shootings, and has curtailed the very people with knowledge about climate issues when that is crucial to the very survival of our planet. Not to mention that prayer now seems to be OK by a coach at a public school and that the public should financially support a private religious school.

One member of that court has even indicated there may be more to come in terms of LGBTQ rights and contraception. The conservative majority of the court has forgotten there is supposed to be a separation of church and state and have imposed their religious thinking on all of us, many of whom do not believe as they do. I have seen the term “Christian Taliban” used and yes, that is what it seems like we are dealing with. I am a member of a Christian church but know that the direction we are headed and these actions are unacceptable.

Hats off to Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Cassidy Hutchinson and others (all members of a once respectable GOP) who are the true patriots who face a torrent of negative backlash and possibly threats for speaking out and putting the Constitution before their party. They are true heroes along with Ruby Freemen and her daughter who just conscientiously doing their job as poll workers were fingered by Trump for doing something wrong which was not true.

The court has turned back the clock and will undoubtedly turn it back even further if concerned citizens do not get out and vote. Do it, and do it wisely as voting may be the only thing that can ultimately save us. Write to your representatives and senators to let them know how you feel about these things. Do not sit on your hands or the worst you can imagine may become a reality. It is imperative that you do your part by voting, writing and/or marching peacefully when appropriate if you are unhappy about these decisions.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville