Letter: David Graves will prioritize environment as supervisor

With all due respect to the Napa County Farm Bureau, its president's recent letter to the Register contained some exaggerations and misstatements I would like to correct. First, when Peter Nissen says, "Agriculture continues to be under threat in Napa County," I disagree. I have been reading about Napa wineries being approved for the last thirty years. The number of wineries has more than doubled in that time.

To label healthy skepticism as a "threat" is an exaggeration. One might even call it gaslighting.

Criticism of one winery will not bring about the downfall of an entire industry. To say that "select groups and individuals," might stop "myriad agricultural projects," is loaded and inaccurate language.

"Myriad" means "countless." "Select" implies an undemocratic "in crowd." Many winery projects are approved.

The complex discussions occur when someone wants to develop on a slope, because of the county's hillside control rules. However, Napa has a solid respect for private property rights. While accusing critics of "emotion and hyperbole" – two techniques that Peter Nissen himself deploys – Nissen says that the "families [...] who have a storied history," in Napa County may not be able to continue their businesses for fear of lawsuits. This is the standard romantic overlay to the reality of today's Napa, where enormous corporations with diverse portfolios own a lot of land.

To act as if a powerful cabal of naysayers besieges the wine industry is just silly. In fact, the wine industry is the biggest donor to political campaigns in Napa County. Its candidates generally win, and it is assured of having a voice when decisions are made. Nissen wants critics to adhere to "factual data" (there are no other kinds), but times change, science evolves, and now we have new data.

Twenty years ago we thought we had until 2050 to reverse the earth's warming trend. Today some scientists tell us we have eight years, and that's if we started yesterday. To say that people who are concerned about climate change want to "selfishly further their own political goals," is simply untrue. Certainly, the wine industry will suffer from climate change. Business as usual is not sustainable, to use the adjective that is so ubiquitous as to have almost lost its meaning.

I support David Graves for District 1 Napa County supervisor. He has served on the Napa County Planning Commission and is currently on the sanitation board. He has also served on the Napa County Land Trust board. David understands water and watersheds. Ask him about recycled water!

He is my neighbor in Old Town Napa, and is a strong supporter of historic preservation and housing, having protested the conversion of an apartment building into a bed and breakfast.

David also volunteered as a reading tutor at Shearer Elementary School, in the downtown neighborhood. David is well educated on climate issues, as anyone who heard him help lead a community forum at the Napa County Library knows.

On top of all that, he and a partner started a small winery forty years ago in Carneros. It is run by the younger generation now, but it is a success and shows that he understands the driving industry here, where we all live. He will be able to differentiate between valid and spurious claims concerning it. These reasons are why I know David Graves is the best candidate for District 1 county supervisor.

Cindy Claymore Watter

Napa