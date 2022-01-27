Letter: "Death Sentence Tribunal"

In the land of western democracy
the vote was taken, the judgement rendered.
Fourteen thousand trees received the death penalty,
by a contentiously divided 3-2 judgement that
ignored the evidence as Fourteen thousand trees
were slated for the guillotine, sentenced
ignobly to death by chainsaw.
Appeals for progressive sanity lodged
to La Corte Suprema de los árboles were found
discarded, sanity lodged and then dislodged
by that simple 3-2 count.
The margin between life and death of Ye Olde Oaken
O2 factories, homes to thousands of squirrels,
Birds and progenitors of tomorrow’s trees,
defined by five votes cast, the runes of democracy.
A one-vote loss that measures the future of trees,
with no voice of their own, against the future of our planet,
defenders and their appeals ignored, dividing even further
the future from the past, our next generations cut off,
sickened before they experience their own birth,
their very existence extracted today
from the indices of tomorrow’s history.
Outlined and defined by a single vote,
a continental uplift divides aged escarpments,
sends challenges to the children of our children’s generation,
and their grandchildren’s generation – and beyond.
Fourteen thousand trees unceremoniously sacrificed
For yet another vineyard that will add to the suck
of water from finite aquifers in the third year
of an accelerating climate change-inspired drought,
buried amidst the political turmoil of the 21st century,
in a nation grievously wounded by the sharp
blades and barbs revealed by the crumbling
of a growing stack of political lies.
Or perhaps even worse, the choice made
by selective blindness to the damage,
hidden and/ or ignored, blotted by
the black-inked bottom-line, stamped
and sealed on the last page of the documented
volume of personal accountability.
Fourteen thousand trees prevented from doing
what it is we all need trees to do, devaluing each tree’s
small contribution of new Oxygen to the world-pool
after pulling down its own small share of CO2
for its own health, and for the well-being of the planet,
a small share of life-sustaining properties that
will no longer be multiplied by fourteen thousand.
A three-to-two losing vote that will secure yet another
million-a-year bottling line of vintage wine sold
to a complicated list of customers for whom
unbelievably high prices are badges worn but are invisible
to all but the elite, as though medals awarded for outstanding
service in a war in which Vintage Generals knowingly
or unknowingly aided and abetted an enemy
we all must claim responsibility for creating.
An enemy that cannot be legislated away
and for which causalities cannot be counted,
for they surely go beyond the slaughter of fourteen
thousand trees, their ignoble sacrifice wasted
against the accelerating impacts of Global Warming’s
degree by degree temperature rise.
The nose of the crafted fruit beverages,
the heavy legs slipping down the inside
curve of the glass, the tannin balance
matured with age, the rich complex
olfactory treat enhanced as the thick
red plum and blackberry teasing blends
with sweet flowers and mild oak flavors
hinted at in both the reds and whites
as they roll over their tongues that “oak”
is the tangential flavor of the day,
hidden in a bottle, and no longer able
to be defined as the famed Oak Tree
of legend, of longevity, and of endurance.
We tally that vote up as yet another consequence
of short-sightedness, a condition for which
there is no vaccine beyond the will and
the willingness and strength to act and react
to the all-too-real evidence presented,
evaluated and finally discarded.
It is a vote rendered instead by facts sorted and culled
by a lens shaping results focused by desire rather
than necessity, the damage collaterally imposed, dusted
away from the fantasy vision used to sway the vote
3-2 against our children’s future.
Richard Bruns
Napa