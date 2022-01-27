Letter: "Death Sentence Tribunal"

In the land of western democracy

the vote was taken, the judgement rendered.

Fourteen thousand trees received the death penalty,

by a contentiously divided 3-2 judgement that

ignored the evidence as Fourteen thousand trees

were slated for the guillotine, sentenced

ignobly to death by chainsaw.

Appeals for progressive sanity lodged

to La Corte Suprema de los árboles were found

discarded, sanity lodged and then dislodged

by that simple 3-2 count.

The margin between life and death of Ye Olde Oaken

O2 factories, homes to thousands of squirrels,

Birds and progenitors of tomorrow’s trees,

defined by five votes cast, the runes of democracy.

A one-vote loss that measures the future of trees,

with no voice of their own, against the future of our planet,

defenders and their appeals ignored, dividing even further

the future from the past, our next generations cut off,

sickened before they experience their own birth,

their very existence extracted today

from the indices of tomorrow’s history.

Outlined and defined by a single vote,

a continental uplift divides aged escarpments,

sends challenges to the children of our children’s generation,

and their grandchildren’s generation – and beyond.

Fourteen thousand trees unceremoniously sacrificed

For yet another vineyard that will add to the suck

of water from finite aquifers in the third year

of an accelerating climate change-inspired drought,

buried amidst the political turmoil of the 21st century,

in a nation grievously wounded by the sharp

blades and barbs revealed by the crumbling

of a growing stack of political lies.

Or perhaps even worse, the choice made

by selective blindness to the damage,

hidden and/ or ignored, blotted by

the black-inked bottom-line, stamped

and sealed on the last page of the documented

volume of personal accountability.

Fourteen thousand trees prevented from doing

what it is we all need trees to do, devaluing each tree’s

small contribution of new Oxygen to the world-pool

after pulling down its own small share of CO2

for its own health, and for the well-being of the planet,

a small share of life-sustaining properties that

will no longer be multiplied by fourteen thousand.

A three-to-two losing vote that will secure yet another

million-a-year bottling line of vintage wine sold

to a complicated list of customers for whom

unbelievably high prices are badges worn but are invisible

to all but the elite, as though medals awarded for outstanding

service in a war in which Vintage Generals knowingly

or unknowingly aided and abetted an enemy

we all must claim responsibility for creating.

An enemy that cannot be legislated away

and for which causalities cannot be counted,

for they surely go beyond the slaughter of fourteen

thousand trees, their ignoble sacrifice wasted

against the accelerating impacts of Global Warming’s

degree by degree temperature rise.

The nose of the crafted fruit beverages,

the heavy legs slipping down the inside

curve of the glass, the tannin balance

matured with age, the rich complex

olfactory treat enhanced as the thick

red plum and blackberry teasing blends

with sweet flowers and mild oak flavors

hinted at in both the reds and whites

as they roll over their tongues that “oak”

is the tangential flavor of the day,

hidden in a bottle, and no longer able

to be defined as the famed Oak Tree

of legend, of longevity, and of endurance.

We tally that vote up as yet another consequence

of short-sightedness, a condition for which

there is no vaccine beyond the will and

the willingness and strength to act and react

to the all-too-real evidence presented,

evaluated and finally discarded.

It is a vote rendered instead by facts sorted and culled

by a lens shaping results focused by desire rather

than necessity, the damage collaterally imposed, dusted

away from the fantasy vision used to sway the vote

3-2 against our children’s future.

Richard Bruns

Napa