It’s been awhile since I’ve written anything that was published. But here it goes. On Jan. 31 Jackie Calmes wrote an op ed about gun control. Her first paragraph told me where she is coming from. Thanks Jackie. Although I did read the rest of the article there really was no need to. She said it all in her first paragraph. She writes, and I quote, “communitarianism, collectivism – a focus on the common good, even if that means curbing some individuals’ liberty.” I couldn’t find a better definition of communism if I tried. Who defines the “common good?” Jackie? Me. You. The government? If you choose #4 you could be a prime recruit for a socialist. Or government control at best.