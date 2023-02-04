It’s been awhile since I’ve written anything that was published. But here it goes. On Jan. 31 Jackie Calmes wrote an op ed about gun control. Her first paragraph told me where she is coming from. Thanks Jackie. Although I did read the rest of the article there really was no need to. She said it all in her first paragraph. She writes, and I quote, “communitarianism, collectivism – a focus on the common good, even if that means curbing some individuals’ liberty.” I couldn’t find a better definition of communism if I tried. Who defines the “common good?” Jackie? Me. You. The government? If you choose #4 you could be a prime recruit for a socialist. Or government control at best.
Later she writes that the states that have the strictest gun laws see less mass shootings than states with more reasonable laws. Apparently she hasn’t seen the Chicago statistics. A city run by Democrats for decades and has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation. According to the Chicago Sun-Times there were 778 murders in Chicago in 2020. But it went down in 2022. Only 692. In January 2023 there were 42 homicides. All in the inner city. Almost all young Black people. But I guess they aren't counted by people like Jackie. I wonder why?
People are also reading…
Many don't realize we don’t have a “gun” problem. We have a moral problem. Laws don't change people's hearts. Apparently not all define the “common good” the same.
Kent Cohea
Napa