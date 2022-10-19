Letter: Democrats of Napa Valley endorse local candidates

The Democrats of Napa Valley announce its endorsements for Napa County supervisor candidates Joelle Gallagher in District 1 and Anne Cottrell in District 3. Candidates needed to receive 60% of the members’ votes in order to receive the endorsement.

Candidate forums were held for mayor and city council candidates, moderated by Danielle Barreca, Juan Carlos Mora, and John Sensenbaugh, and for the first time, a forum for contested school board candidates, moderated by Bob Van Der Velde, senior dean, arts and sciences, Napa Valley College.

There were 16 Democratic candidates throughout the valley that spoke at the Mayor and City Council Forum and six Democratic candidates running in contested races for school boards for the Napa County Board of Education and Napa Valley Unified School District. The candidates were given time to introduce themselves, speak about their campaigns and why they wanted to run, followed by questions from members and supporters.

This is the first year that endorsements have been extended to school board candidates. It is important to elevate the discussion about our schools and recognize the importance of school boards and the impact they have on our students today and our community and country tomorrow.

2022 Candidates Endorsed by the Democrats of Napa Valley for the November Midterm Election:

Napa County Supervisor — Joelle Gallagher, District 1; Anne Cottrell, District 3

American Canyon City Council — Mark Joseph

Napa City Council — Liz Alessio District 1; Mary Luros District 3

Yountville Mayor — Marjorie Mohler

Yountville City Council — Scott Owens

St. Helena Mayor — Paul Dohring

St. Helena City Council — Anna Chouteau

Calistoga City Council — Curtis Winslow

Napa County Board of Education Trustee Area 4 — Ann Cash

Napa Valley Unified School District Trustee Area 1 — Robin Jankiewicz; Area 6 – Elba Gonzales-Mares; Area 7 – Julianna Hart.

The Democrats of Napa Valley Club strives to provide opportunities to meet and learn about candidates. It was heartening to see so many of our members and engaged citizens take time out of their busy lives to learn how they can help make Napa County an even better place to live, work and play.

Johanna O'Kelley

President, Democrats of Napa Valley