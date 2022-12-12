Letter: Develop leadership skills with Gov Trek

Women make up more than half the population and only about 25% of Congress.
The American Association of University Women would like to see that number go up. With that in mind, AAUW California has developed a free online program to encourage high school girls to develop skills to become a candidate or participate in one of the roles necessary to run a successful campaign.
The Napa County Branch of AAUW would like to encourage Napa County girls who are interested in issues like climate change or voting rights to join with girls from across the state to enhance their leadership skills and get excited about all the possibilities that lie ahead. Gov Trek is a brand new opportunity, free to girls who are juniors or seniors in high school, that runs over five two-hour virtual sessions.
To find out more information and apply, go to aauw-ca.org and scroll down to Gov Trek. There are 150 open, but it is first come, first served, so apply right away.
People are also reading…
Carolyn Stewart
Napa