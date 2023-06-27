Micah Dirksen
I was going to write a long winded letter about how baffled, angry and sad I am at the Register’s decision to become a 3-day-a-week newspaper. Instead, I think I’ll just sum it up with a single sentence, one I expect you’ll be hearing frequently in the coming weeks: I’d like to cancel my subscription please.
Micah Dirksen
Napa
