Letter: Disappointed in community response

I am a proud supporter of Supervisor Pedroza. I am saddened to see the personal attacks, questioning of his family. People looking into what homes they own, their finances, with an agenda of “I’ve got you” is so disappointing.

What happened to taking time to understand where people came from, how they achieved success, what sacrifices they made to achieve it?

Instead, you have a group of people who prefer to make assumptions and lie versus take time to understand.

We all have a story. The fact the Pedroza and Llamas families have achieved their dreams is something our community should celebrate.

Aren’t we the land of opportunity? Aren’t we the land where people pull themselves up by their bootstraps?

I hope this situation gets cleared up soon. It’s a sad blemish of how our community should not behave.

I had to explain racism to my grandkids in the past. I never thought I would have to explain how in our own community we would see it again.

I look at the names writing letters. I see the Board of Supervisors meetings and who is talking during public comment. It’s sad; it hurts my heart to admit it.

Margie Jones

Napa