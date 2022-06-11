Letter: Disappointing beer ads

Like most Americans, I strongly support the principle of free speech. The recent series of full page ads in the Register, featuring a beer spewing laughing skull, pushes the limits of my tolerance. What in the world is with this 'Voodoo Ranger' assault upon the minds of folks who are just trying to read the newspaper?!

"Coming to the Napa Valley" the ad says - I certainly hope not. It seems like some sort of bad joke, in extremely poor taste, given what has been going on in our country lately (or the world for that matter). Some organization or other is paying a lot of money for these full page ads; I'm sorry that the Register has to accept them.