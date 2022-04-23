Letter: Disaster preparedness requires community effort

We live in a beautiful valley that happens to also be especially prone to disasters: wildfires, earthquakes, floods, and mudslides. A key problem for disaster preparedness is that traditionally it is a top-down approach where information about things like go-bags and home hardening is distributed to people from agencies.

The problem is that while many of us know what we need to do it often ends up at the bottom of our to-do list, or we can’t afford to do it.

The neighborhood approach, which we are calling “Meet your Neighbor” is a grass-roots approach to preparedness. The key idea is that neighbors work together to talk about what resources and skills they have to help each other in case of disaster, and plan together about what their disaster preparedness might look like.

For example, I would want my neighbor to shut off my gas in case of an earthquake if I was out of town, and I would want my neighbor to know that I have an extra fire extinguisher and CPR training.

The Napa County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, is a collaboration of non-profits, faith groups, and businesses who come together to help prepare for and respond to disasters in our community.

We share information and resources, and work together to have a greater impact. COAD has many sub-committees led by volunteers that work to address different community needs. The neighborhood resiliency sub-committee focuses on how to better support neighborhoods to improve their preparedness, self-reliance and resilience.

We are promoting this neighborhood level approach and providing people with the training and support to organize with their neighbors on their block, in their building or on their rural road.

Trainings in the “Meet Your Neighbor” approach are on-going. Over 100 have already participated. If you are interested in getting your neighbors together to prepare, come to one of our one-hour trainings, available on zoom. We also host a virtual monthly meeting for neighborhood organizers where they can talk with other leaders, share successes and challenges, and problem solve.

Though the COAD is a mostly volunteer-run organization we are blessed by two fantastic staff: Director Celeste Giunta, and Outreach Specialist Abigail Flores who have worked tirelessly to improve and implement our Meet Your Neighbor program.

We are also blessed by our facilitator, Skip Jirrels, who has been doing this neighborhood level work in Sebastopol for several years.

You can sign up for the training at: http://bit.ly/COADMYN

Our next online introductory classes are April 28, June 23, and Aug. 25 — all at 6 p.m.

We have come to see that when we take time to have these conversations with our neighbors, not only are we better prepared to support one another and better prepared ourselves, we also build relationships that make our neighborhood or building a more connected and supportive place to live.

We believe that if we have people doing this work in neighborhoods across our valley, not only will we be better able to survive and thrive in disasters, but we will forever impact our communities as a whole. In an age of increasing division, building relationships with our neighbors is balm for our souls.

Rev. Robin Denney

Co-Chair of the Neighborhood Resiliency Subcommittee of COAD

Rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Napa