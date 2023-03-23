The past couple of years have seen an increase in social media use and discussion about mental health. As someone who deals with generalized anxiety and PTSD, I think this is largely positive and can help others understand and support those with poor mental health. However, this has also brought on multiple challenges. One such challenge is the misuse of mental health terms such as “trigger,” and even the incorrect use of whole mental disorders, both by the public and the media. I am writing to you today to dispel some common myths and misconceptions about one particular disorder: OCD.

I will admit that before taking my Intro to Psychology class at UC Davis, I thought that OCD had to do with neatness and organization. I now realize that’s far from the truth, and looking back at it, I see that my misconception of OCD originated from the media. The media, particularly fictional TV shows and movies, has a habit of trivializing OCD and using it as a source of comedic relief, and typically stereotyping characters to be obsessed with cleansing and mocking their compulsions. Trivialization of OCD then made its way into social media, with hashtags such as #OCD and phrases such as “I’m so OCD” emerging. Thankfully, as more people become more aware of mental health, hashtags such as #OCD are becoming connected to factual information about the disorder and resources for those with it.

However, there are still some out there that visualize common stereotypes such as frequent cleaning, handwashing and color coordination when the term “OCD” is mentioned. Some also associate OCD only with compulsions, and believe it to cause repetitive actions, not realizing obsessions are what cause the compulsive behavior. It is time to correct these misrepresentations of OCD and replace them with something much more accurate.

OCD is a disorder characterized by obsessions (unwanted and intrusive thoughts, urges and images), and/or compulsions (actions performed to soothe anxiety that comes from obsessions). The obsessions are not worries about real-life issues, but can be concerns about behaviors that are extremely unlikely to happen (for example, excessive concern about leaving the stove on and the house burning down). Compulsions are actions used to combat the anxiety created by obsessions, and the behaviors may or may not be directly related to the obsession.

For example, a related obsession and compulsion can look like an individual with OCD and a fear of contamination (obsession) may repeatedly wash their hands until they feel clean (compulsion). An example of unrelated obsessions and compulsions is an individual who fears something horrible will happen to their family (obsession), so they have to turn the lights on and off 3 times every time they leave a room to ensure it won’t (compulsion). Individuals recognize their obsessions are excessive and irrational, and yet cannot suppress them or avoid the compulsion that follows. OCD has many different categories of obsession, such as contamination, responsibility, perfectionism-related, identity and religious obsessions. OCD can also occur with other disorders, such as anxiety and depression. This shows that OCD is not just associated with organization and neatness, but is actually a very complex disorder that can involve and impact many areas of life.

It is very important to understand the complex nature of OCD to support and empathize with those with OCD, and move away from trivializing it. This disorder can have a significant impact on the quality of life of those experiencing it, especially when it co-occurs with depression. This is not something to mock or use to inaccurately describe actions as “OCD,” such as organizing things by color. OCD is a serious disorder that deserves to be treated as such, and we should work to understand the disorder so we can better support those who deal with it in our community.

Julie McCaffrey

Davis

Editor's note: McCaffrey is a third-year communications major at UC Davis.