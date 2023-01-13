Letter: Displeased with dead animal photos

My mornings often involve settling down with a hot cup of coffee and a perusal of the Napa Register to see what’s been going on as the universe continues to expand.

Twice over the past month or so, as I’ve thumbed through the sports section, I came across two photos I found disturbing. “What the hell is this?” I wondered. One was a hunter kneeling next to a beautiful elk he had shot and killed. The other was of a bowhunter next to a multi-pronged deer. Also dead! Now, there was a time when toting a weapon into the woods was a necessity needed to feed the family. In some cases that may still be true today.

A problem does exist of which these dead animals may be a part. As the earth’s human population continues to expand, its areas of natural environment are shrinking. This situation is forcing more and more wild animals into smaller and smaller pieces of undeveloped habitat. The result, unfortunately, can necessitate the thinning of wild species in order to avoid animal death through mass starvation and the environmental destruction also caused as well!

But back to my original question! What the hell are pictures of dead animals doing in the sports page? My definition of sport involves two or more somewhat evenly matched opponents attempting to out-maneuver one another. A human venturing into a wilderness area with a high-powered firearm outfitted with a high-powered scope that can kill from 100 yards or more away is not a sport. The highly technical bow and arrow equipment of today is a far cry from what I had as a kid and can be nearly as accurate as the current firearms. Killing animals that happened to find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time has nothing to do with sport.

It is possible that this magnificent elk and well-antlered deer were shot out of necessity. Permits are issued by the Department of Fish and Wildlife primarily for the purpose mentioned above.

Regardless of the reason these animals were killed, the last thing I hope to see in the Register are more photos of dead animals, be they four-hooved victims of hunters or raccoons and house cats — victims of our county roads.

And, on the sports page! Come on!

Chris Sauer

Napa