Letter distorted the facts

Letter-writers often seem to fail to do their homework or cite sources when trying to defend an argument, as evidenced by Tom Riley’s letter posted Nov. 12 ("Possible to disagree without stigmatizing") addressing my letter of Sept. 11 ("A Slow Slide into Fascism"). From his 2nd paragraph: "Now, as one born out of due time, I am enabled to address its important insights." What the heck does that mean? "

The last half of the sentence, "I am enabled..." implies that some unnamed condition prevented Mr. Riley from responding to something unnamed in my letter. I admit, I don’t get it.

Other Riley quotes:

"Letter Alpha [my original letter] also tells us that religion is the only* reason to oppose abortion. This remark would have come as a surprise to the people who mobilized to enact the state laws struck down, almost a hundred years later,* in Roe v. Wade. Those who lobbied for such laws were physicians, and their stated motivation* was the conviction, rooted in an understanding of embryonic and fetal development, that abortion was a homicide."

The asterisks represent false information, or half-truths. I did not say that the “only” reason was religion. I did say "...There is one reason for opposing abortion: opinion based on one’s choice of religion." That does imply a single reason and I credit myself with a word-usage error. I should have said, "The consistent argument used to oppose abortion is based on religion."

Instead of research, Mr. Riley offers the implication that he can channel those long dead.

"This remark would have come as a surprise* to the people who mobilized to enact the state laws struck down, almost a hundred years later,*" So, these laws were "enacted" a 100 years earlier than Roe v. Wade, and he alleges that their: "…stated motivation was the conviction rooted in an understanding of embryonic and fetal development, that abortion was a homicide."

A hundred years prior to Roe was 1873. The study of embryonic and fetal development was in its infancy. Prior to X-rays, ultrasound, and MRIs, relatively little was known about the stages of embryonic development. The doctors of those days were much more concerned about how the available mechanisms for abortion were killing pregnant women.

CNN-Health reported: "The earliest efforts to govern abortions centered on concerns about poisoning, not morality, religion or politics. It was the mid-19th century, long before abortion became the hot-button issue it is now."

Online History of Abortion: "Some of the earliest anti-abortion laws were poison control measures, passed in the mid-19th century in response to the proliferation of chemical abortifacents (sic), but by the late 19th century, most states had laws banning abortion except to save the life or health of a pregnant person.

"The move to ban abortions occurred for a variety of reasons. First, it was part of a backlash against the growing women’s rights movement, which advocated for ‘voluntary motherhood.’

"…the demand for birth control was a threat to male dominance. Restricting abortion was part of an effort to control women and confine them to a traditional childbearing role.

"It was also a way for men in the newly-established medical profession to wrest control over the highly-profitable business of childbirth from midwives, whom they condemned for performing abortions.”

Whups! No mention of "... rooted in an understanding of embryonic and fetal development, that abortion was a homicide." Cite your sources, please, Mr. Riley.

Mr. Riley then extends his channeling ability to Mr. Shirer:

"If the prophet Shirer had regarded such laws as emblems of fascism, he would have recognized World War II as a struggle between fascist and fascist — and he would have decried the laws still in place in 1964."

Seriously? You are comparing women's right to health care (that is what my letter was about) to the evil of the Nazi empire? The Holocaust? And you are saying that you know Mr. Shirer's thoughts on that? My letter strongly suggests that the Texas law oppressing women’s right to health care, including abortions, is a step towards oppressive governments the Axis Powers. It does not equate them on a one-to-one ratio.

Mr. Riley sates that “between 1939 and 1945, [restrictive abortion laws] were in place amongst all the Western allies.” More alternate facts. History of Abortion, online, notes that the following countries allowed abortions, with a sliding case of criteria for cases affecting the physical and/or mental well-being of women: 1920-Soviet Union; 1931-Mexico; 1932-Poland; 1935-Iceland; 1935-Nazi Germany; 1936-Catalonia; 1938-Britain; 1938-Sweden; 1939-France; 1964-Norway.

Sermo.com notes recent polls by both Gallup and Pew consistently show a majority of Americans, 60%–70%, say they don’t want the Supreme Court to overturn Roe. Sixty percent of Americans say they favor abortion access in most circumstances, and that 67% of physicians want to retain Roe v. Wade.

Richard Bruns

Napa