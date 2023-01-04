Letter: Ditch those gas-powered leaf blowers

Hats off to the Napa Valley Register’s Editorial Board for the list of 23 ways each of us can help make Napa County a better place to live in 2023 (published on Jan. 1). I especially appreciate the inclusion of giving up gas-powered leaf blowers for something quieter (such as an electric version or a good old-fashioned rake).

Readers can help landscaping businesses they use for yard care purchase commercial grade, battery powered leaf blowers by telling them about the California CORE program (californiacore.org/how-to-participate-professional-landscape). This program will pay for 70% of the cost of zero emission lawn care equipment (including leaf blowers).

The state has set aside $27 million for this. In Napa, we have two dealers who are participating in the program: Napa Power Equipment and Horizon Distributors.

If you’re tired of the noise and fumes from gas leaf blowers, spread the word about the CORE program and help make our county a more peaceful place than before.

Chris Benz

Napa