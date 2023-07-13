So now that all the month of June and July 4th celebrations are once again in our rearview mirrors, let's all hope that the focus will shift back to the need for all of us to do all we can do to contribute to Napa's goal of achieving net-zero-emissions.

My old edger broke down the other day, and I've been doing some comparison shopping. I'd like to invest in a battery powered edger and leaf blower combination product, but I've decided to wait until after I've seen some glimmer of evidence that an effort is being made to rid my neighborhood of vehicles displaying grossly expired registrations, many of which would very unlikely meet emissions standards.

I think I can manage just fine for a few months with an ugly front yard in my neck of the woods, and by then I may have enough spare change to buy some good quality battery powered yard equipment. Go Napa Green!

Jim McNamara

Napa