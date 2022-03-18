Letter: Does Pedroza have a conflict of interest?

The following letter was submitted to the Fair Political Practices Commission and is a matter of public record.

Dear Commission,

This writing is a follow-up to my comments already in the Napa County record which addressed the broader possible involvement of Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza and other persons and institutions regarding his continued support for and including his Dec. 14, 2021, vote in favor of the Walt Ranch project.

Neither does this writing render judgment on his performance as supervisor. It solely addresses his possible conflict of interest now before the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) by examining whether he has a conflict of interest in the property adjoining Walt Ranch purchased by Vinedos AP, LLC.

The representation to the FPPC made by Pedroza that the property is owned by his father-in-law is incorrect. The property instead is solely owned by Vinedos AP, LLP, a limited liability company with Authorized Persons (AP) authorized to execute and file documents on behalf of the LLC. Pedroza is one such Authorized Person as evidenced by the fact that he signed the Vinedos property tax checks, listed his personal address as that of Vinedos, and facilitated the purchase of the property for Vinedos. These facts establish a clear business relationship with Vinedos, owner of the property. Pedroza's relationship with his father-in-law is immaterial in this case.

The question still to be answered is whether Vinedos was solely established for the purpose of obscuring Pedroza's connection to the property, thus enabling him to vote on the Walt Ranch project application which by all accounts if approved, would add considerable value to it. Towards this end, it is important to examine the structure of the purchase of the property.

The property was purchased from Circle Ranch LLC for $2 million, apparently with no money down, and with the purchase funds provided by Pedroza through a refinance 1st Trust Deed of his personal residence in the amount of $2.7 million provided by Poppy Bank of Santa Rosa. While the size of this loan amount relative to a home valued in the range of $1.3 million is perhaps worth investing, it is immaterial as far as the conflict of interest issue is concerned.

What in summary is material, is that Pedroza is a Vinedos AP, that he signed checks for Vinedos, that he uses his home as the address for Vinedos and that he provided the funds for the purchase of the property. Based on the entire body of evidence, it appears that Pedroza is the de-facto owner of the property, thus establishing a clear conflict of interest.

George Caloyannidis

Calistoga