Letter: Don’t be fooled by the Napa County Farm Bureau, CEO

It's not surprising that the Napa County Farm Bureau would want to honor the Napa County CEO, since he has been working for the Farm Bureau instead of the public since he joined the county in 2009. But it's staggering that a sitting staff member would accept an award from a blatantly partisan and political organization that has attacked, harassed and campaigned against his own Board of Supervisors members. Can you imagine the outrage if the planning director accepted an award from Vision 2050 or county counsel from a cannabis interest group? Hopefully the next election defeats the boondoggle Measure L and elects candidates who are willing to sweep out the corruption that for too long has festered on the third floor of the county building.