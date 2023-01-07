Letter: Don’t blame the victim

In your Dec. 30 article "Police: Man struck by pickup in Napa, seriously injured,” the headline is incorrect. The man was struck by the person driving the pickup, as the pickup only did what the driver made the vehicle do.

The police stated that "alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash for the pedestrian but not the driver" and that the incident took place after rain had begun.

This is the classic and repeated example of blaming the victim for being run over by a person behind the wheel of a 5,000-pound mass of inertia and absolving the driver of any wrongdoing.

The driver surely did not intend to strike the pedestrian, but the responsibility is with the driver.

Even if the pedestrian "may" have been under the influence of substances, it is the responsibility of the driver to have appropriate situational awareness of their surroundings and conditions and to drive accordingly to avoid making contact with anything. The driver can easily kill the pedestrian, but it's highly unlikely the pedestrian could even injure the driver, if contact is made.

In the dawn of the automobile in this country, when a pedestrian was killed by a driver, it was labeled as “car murder” and often mobs would form to accost the driver to vent their anger over the killing. The automobile manufacturers of the time quickly realized this was a narrative not conducive to increased automobile sales and began a national campaign to blame the victim by labeling pedestrians as drunk, stupid or not paying attention.

The automobile lobby also invented the term “jaywalking” as a derogatory term at this time and made sure laws were passed to favor drivers and to punish pedestrians in the event of crashes. This was a highly successful campaign that became ingrained in the psyche of the American people as evidenced over 100 years later by the wording in this article.

Mark T. Palmer

Napa