Letter: Don’t let Napa become its own Robbers Cave experiment

I am reading recent letters to the editor who belittle people who believe in the serious effects of climate change if we don’t change practices, or who believe that saving forests and water is an urgent way to a sustainable future.

These letters characterize such people as “a pitchfork, malicious crowd,” (Igor Sills 4/4/22) or as a “small vocal minority [who] have taken sound agricultural projects that have fully complied with stated county regulations and weaponized those projects to selfishly further their own political goals,” (Farm Bureau Peter Nissen 4/13/22).

Nissen further accuses such groups of not wanting, “any vineyard planted anywhere anymore in Napa County.” Neither of these authors identified this “vocal minority” nor offered any evidence that it is small. Adding to his exaggerations, Mr. Nissen tells us that, “a number of families in Napa County who have a storied history of contributing to Napa Valley communities … now face the very real prospect of not being able to continue their businesses.” He again provides no such evidence.

No reasonable person can make the argument that any of the groups and people on both sides of the debate don’t have the common goal of securing a good future for our community. As Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture member Laurie Claudon argued in her own April 14, 2022, letter to the editor, “support of the environment and support of agriculture were mutually exclusive.”

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics, have written a highly recommended book: “Good Economics for Hard Times.” Some excerpts are quite pertinent.

“If we have negative thoughts about others, it is tempting to rationalize our behavior by blaming them … We overweight every piece of news, however thin, that supports our original position, ignoring the rest … At that point, we start feeling that any disagreement with our views, given how ‘solid’ the arguments are, has to be either an insinuation of moral failure on our part or questioning of our intelligence. That’s when it can get violent”.

Communities around the world have suffered from the ideology of not getting vaccinated viewing it as government infringement on privacy, at the same time refusing to quarantine themselves so as not to infect others. The similar argument is made over property rights when cutting down more than 9,000 at Enchanted Resorts in Calistoga or 14,000 mature oaks at the proposed Walt Ranch. No one in good conscience can deny the science that replacing them with seedlings is a credible mitigation equally beneficial to our collective wellbeing and future.

Unfortunately, the trajectory towards an agreement is not encouraging. Again, Banerjee and Duflo cite the classic 1954 Robbers Cave experiment in which 22 eleven- and twelve-year-old boys, equally divided and isolated, attended the summer camp at Robbers Cave in Oklahoma. At one point, they were brought together to compete, such as at tug-of-war. This created subsequent animosity between the two groups, leading to name-calling, even cross-group vandalism. In the final days, the researchers artificially introduced a water shortage. This caused the two groups to work together and mostly to forget their animosity. This experiment has been repeated with adults several times over the years with the same results.

We all know that we can not survive the complete depletion of our forests, we also know that we can not completely halt development. The solution lies in policies leading to an elusive middle, a middle we can only identify by the two sides respecting and working together towards a goal we undoubtedly all share.

It would be a tragedy if we allow shortage of water — if not of other resources — as in the Robbers Cave to compel us to the table.

George Caloyannidis

Calistoga