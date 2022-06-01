Letter: Don’t put your head in the sand

In respect to the state’s push for future electric cars here in California, it amazes me that we don’t talk about the following: That we import more electricity than many other states. We import from Arizona, Oregon and Utah. Our electrical grid is outdated as well as our waterways.

When will the harsh reality wake people up that such a large economy does not throw its dollars at increasing and improving the electrical needs of California? With one of the highest poverty rates we go around with our heads in the sand.

We garner a good majority of our electrical needs from nuclear energy and yet some want to shut down Diablo Canyon in a few years. The monopoly of PG&E and the fact we the taxpayers are forever bailing them out and paying for their mistakes we continue to hold everyone prisoner.

Without clear leadership and decisive decisions regarding California’s future we are doomed for higher rates because our current leaders and past are in bed with the PUC and PG&E. The green deal selling point goes far beyond the motto go buy a Tesla!

J. Storeide

Napa