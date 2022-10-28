Letter: Don Williams for all Calistoga citizens

Please vote in our upcoming election.

Every Calistoga citizen has an opportunity to shape key decisions that will impact our city for years to come.

As you consider your vote for mayor, ask yourself - who will best represent you and who will best represent all Calistoga's citizens. It shouldn't matter whether you are a newcomer to town, business owner, retiree, member of the school system, winery staff, homemaker, a Cal Mart employee, etc. We all want to feel that our city officials, led by our mayor, consider what's best for all Calistoga citizens.

With this objective in mind, I strongly recommend Don Williams for mayor. Don has perspective; through his 40-plus years in the city, he's had a front row seat as our city has endured through multiple boom/bust cycles; he ran his own wood flooring business for decades; with a master’s degree in English literature, he taught courses at Napa Valley College.

Most importantly, Don sees himself as an advocate for all Calistoga citizens and has brought this perspective during his tenure on the City Council. There isn't an arrogant bone in his body and he tirelessly commits himself to soliciting feedback from all citizens. You'll never hear the phrase, "I know what's best for you,” coming from Don.

Instead, you'll hear the proclamation - "I've spoken to hundreds of Calistoga citizens and this is what they are telling me.” No political affiliation, no special interest groups, no backroom arm twisting - it's simple, he will listen to the citizens of our city and act responsibly with the help of the City Council to implement plans that embody the collective vision.

Please support Don Williams for mayor.

Tom Meyer

Calistoga