Letter: Donald Williams for Calistoga mayor

I have been thinking about the word consensus and Calistoga’s city council.

If the goal of a city council is to represent a community, it is natural that its councilmembers will not automatically agree. Ideally, a council will engage in an exchange of ideas and respectful debate. A consensus may not always be reached, but the community will be heard.

One of the many traits I value in Donald Williams is his openness to ideas and his efforts to seek information and opinions from as many Calistogans as possible.

I am fully confident that before he casts his vote, Donald is informed by city staff, experts, his own research, and also the input from city residents. If Donald does cast a lone vote on a particular issue, I know he is giving voice to people in our community who otherwise may not be heard.

Interesting fact: By December, when Donald reaches the end of his four-year term as councilmember, the council will have cast almost 600 votes. To date, Donald has dissented approximately 12 times.

Clearly, Donald does not block consensus. Rather, he brings up points that some of us in the community may not think of. Donald poses questions that others of us cannot quite articulate. He opens the conversation and also facilitates input from Calistogans who may be too reticent, too frustrated or too busy to come before the council.

Donald Williams does not hinder our city council — he only enhances it. As a councilmember, he has broadened the discussion and engaged Calistogans. In his thoughtful and respectful way, I know Donald would continue to do so as mayor.

Erika Pusey

Calistoga