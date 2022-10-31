Letter: Donald Williams has my vote

I support Donald Williams for mayor as we need a strong and considerate leader of the Calistoga City Council. His experience as a successful business owner proves his ability to lead and delegate. His experience as a council member has given him an understanding of all aspects of city government. He is a confident leader who listens to his constituents.

Donald listens to his constituents and even has a regular email newsletter he sends to fellow Calistogans. His newsletter explains issues facing the council and asks for input in order to understand different points of view. He understands the importance of listening to, and representing all Calistogans and carefully examines issues facing his constituents before deciding his position.

While Donald sometimes is the dissenting vote, I see that as a person who has given careful consideration to an issue and doesn't simply "rubber stamp" issues by going along with others. I think this city needs a leader who thinks for themselves and considers diverse viewpoints.

Donald Williams has my vote.

Gwen Becker

Calistoga