Letter: Don't count on endorsements

Do endorsements matter? Every election year, candidates collect endorsements from current elected officials. I used to think these endorsements meant that the elected official believed that the person they endorsed would be the best person for that office.

Not true! My experience in Napa County is that local elected officials endorse their friends and people who will vote the way they do. And some elected officials endorse a candidate because they are pressured by other elected officials.

During the 2020 election, several elected officials endorsed a candidate for Napa County Treasurer who wasn’t qualified. He may have been a nice guy, but was he qualified to manage Napa County’s $700 million investment portfolio? I asked one elected official why they endorsed this person and the answer was “he is my friend”. But does that mean he was qualified?

I encourage voters to be diligent when deciding who to vote for and do their own research. Just because an elected official endorsed them could mean they would be great, but it also could mean they are just friends who aren’t qualified.

Let’s bring back integrity in government by electing the most qualified person for the job.

Sharon Macklin

Napa